'Musky,' a corpse flower with a smell some compare to roadkill, is blooming today

Ever wanted to sniff a stinky flower? Get over to Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee if you want to smell "Musky," a corpse flower that only blooms for 24 hours and today is the day.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Have you ever wanted to sniff a stinky flower? Not sure why you would, but if this is you, get yourself to Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee. The conservatory houses more than 2,000 species of plants. But today visitors will be crowded around Musky. That's what they've named their corpse flower, a tropical plant native to Sumatra. It only blooms for about 24 hours, and today's that day. The odor has been compared to roadkill. Again, why?

It's MORNING EDITION.

