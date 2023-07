'Musky,' a corpse flower with a smell some compare to roadkill, is blooming today Ever wanted to sniff a stinky flower? Get over to Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee if you want to smell "Musky," a corpse flower that only blooms for 24 hours and today is the day.

