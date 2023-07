Remembering classical pianist and musical prodigy André Watts Watts, who died July 12, was born in Germany to a Hungarian mother and an African American father. He became famous at age 16 after performing with Leonard Bernstein. Originally broadcast in 1985.

Music Interviews Remembering classical pianist and musical prodigy André Watts Remembering classical pianist and musical prodigy André Watts Listen · 20:56 20:56 Watts, who died July 12, was born in Germany to a Hungarian mother and an African American father. He became famous at age 16 after performing with Leonard Bernstein. Originally broadcast in 1985. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor