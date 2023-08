#2366: Autorhinotillexomania : The Best of Car Talk We've all seen it. You're stopped at a light and the driver across the intersection has their hand to their face with half of one finger disappearing... up their nose. Yuck! Well, Jill from Montana has seen enough and wants to let all the offenders know that just because they are alone in their car they aren't invisible! Click and Clack try to explain 'autorhinotillexomania' on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2366: Autorhinotillexomania #2366: Autorhinotillexomania Listen · 35:16