What a new study shows about dads who want to do more caretaking, and why they don't NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Taveeshi Gupta of the nonprofit Equimundo, whose latest international survey explores how fathers feel about being more active in caretaking and domestic responsibilities.

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Taveeshi Gupta of the nonprofit Equimundo, whose latest international survey explores how fathers feel about being more active in caretaking and domestic responsibilities.