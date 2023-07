If California decides to adopt a reparations program, here are the next steps California's Reparations Taskforce has issued its final recommendations for a state reparations program for the descendants of slaves. State lawmakers must now decide whether to adopt any of them.

Politics If California decides to adopt a reparations program, here are the next steps If California decides to adopt a reparations program, here are the next steps Listen · 8:06 8:06 California's Reparations Taskforce has issued its final recommendations for a state reparations program for the descendants of slaves. State lawmakers must now decide whether to adopt any of them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor