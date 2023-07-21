The News Roundup For July 21, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption David McNew/Getty Images David McNew/Getty Images

West Virginia Senator Democrat Joe Manchin and former Utah Governor Republican John Huntsman Jr. are touring their new bipartisan policy initiative called No Labels in New Hampshire. And while they've released a policy dossier, publicly the two have struggled to agree on the details of how to address critical issues facing the country.

Wesleyan University announced that it will cease preference for legacy applicants in its admissions process. The elite liberal arts college, based in Connecticut, cited the recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action as a factor in its decision.

New temperature records were set in the southwest as climate change continues to push global temperatures to their extremes.

An unseen side of the war in Ukraine was visible this week. The head of MI6, the British intelligence agency, called upon Russians to begin spying on their government on behalf of the U.K. Richard Moore, head of the spy agency, said that some citizens had already begun cooperating.

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry spent time in China this week discussing climate change and carbon with officials in President Xi Jinping's government. Little progress seems to have been made. The U.S. and China are the two largest emitters of carbon globally.

President Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit him at the White House before the end of the year. Biden, however, is also urging Netanyahu to not push proposed judicial reforms in his home country.

In the host chair this week is NPR's David Gura. Joining our panel for the domestic hour of the Roundup is CNN's Annie Grayer, Reuters' Jeff Mason and NPR's Ron Elving.

For the global edition of the Roundup, we're joined by The Economist's David Rennie, al-Monitor's Joyce Karam, and journalist and author Emily Tamkin.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.