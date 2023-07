A week after ending the grain deal, Russia is bombing Ukrainian ports carrying grain The United Nations says Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports pose a threat to the global food market. The U.S. is seeking to safeguard Ukrainian grain shipments.

Europe A week after ending the grain deal, Russia is bombing Ukrainian ports carrying grain A week after ending the grain deal, Russia is bombing Ukrainian ports carrying grain Listen · 3:21 3:21 The United Nations says Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports pose a threat to the global food market. The U.S. is seeking to safeguard Ukrainian grain shipments. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor