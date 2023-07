Trucking is getting more diverse, partly due to a nationwide shortage of drivers The U.S. trucking industry is getting more diverse as it battles a growing driver shortage. One group is working to recruit LGBTQ+ drivers.

National Trucking is getting more diverse, partly due to a nationwide shortage of drivers Trucking is getting more diverse, partly due to a nationwide shortage of drivers Listen · 3:30 3:30 The U.S. trucking industry is getting more diverse as it battles a growing driver shortage. One group is working to recruit LGBTQ+ drivers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor