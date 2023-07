In a first, male artistic swimmers will be able to compete in major global events NPR's Scott Simon speaks with artistic swimmer Bill May about competing in the World Aquatics Championships and the Olympics, both of which are now allowing male artistic swimmers to participate.

Sports In a first, male artistic swimmers will be able to compete in major global events In a first, male artistic swimmers will be able to compete in major global events Listen · 4:28 4:28 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with artistic swimmer Bill May about competing in the World Aquatics Championships and the Olympics, both of which are now allowing male artistic swimmers to participate.