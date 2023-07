Saturday Sports: USWNT in the World Cup; Messi in Miami; new owner for the Commanders NPR's Scott Simon speaks with ESPN's Michele Steele about the U.S. women's soccer team's performance in the World Cup, Lionel Messi's debut in Miami, and the new owners of the Washington Commanders.

Sports Saturday Sports: USWNT in the World Cup; Messi in Miami; new owner for the Commanders Saturday Sports: USWNT in the World Cup; Messi in Miami; new owner for the Commanders Listen · 4:18 4:18 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with ESPN's Michele Steele about the U.S. women's soccer team's performance in the World Cup, Lionel Messi's debut in Miami, and the new owners of the Washington Commanders. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor