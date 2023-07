Black Opry founder Holly G. is fighting for Black country music to be recognized NPR's Scott Simon talks to Black Opry founder Holly G. about Jason Aldean's latest single and the fight to recognize Black contributions to country music.

Music Black Opry founder Holly G. is fighting for Black country music to be recognized Black Opry founder Holly G. is fighting for Black country music to be recognized Listen · 6:11 6:11 NPR's Scott Simon talks to Black Opry founder Holly G. about Jason Aldean's latest single and the fight to recognize Black contributions to country music. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor