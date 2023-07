Takeaways from the USA vs Vietnam World Cup game NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Sam Mewis about the U.S. Women's National Team's first win at the 2023 World Cup. Mewis was a member of the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2019.

Sports Takeaways from the USA vs Vietnam World Cup game NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Sam Mewis about the U.S. Women's National Team's first win at the 2023 World Cup. Mewis was a member of the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2019. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor