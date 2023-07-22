Accessibility links
Israel's Netanyahu is hospitalized to receive a pacemaker In a short statement, Netanyahu's office said Israel's leader would be placed under sedation. A top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, was to stand in for him.

Middle East

Israel's Netanyahu is hospitalized to receive a pacemaker

By 

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the Old City of Jerusalem in May 2023. Maya Alleruzzo/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Maya Alleruzzo/AP

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the Old City of Jerusalem in May 2023.

Maya Alleruzzo/AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early Sunday that he was undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker.

In a short statement, Netanyahu's office said Israel's leader would be placed under sedation. A top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, was to stand in for him.

The procedure comes one week after Netanyahu was hospitalized for what his office described as dehydration.

Netanyahu's office made the announcement as Israel faces widespread street protests over Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul plan. The plan has triggered months of protests, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets Saturday night to demonstrate against it ahead of a key parliament vote Monday.

Hundreds of thousands march in Israel against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Middle East

Hundreds of thousands march in Israel against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Levin is the mastermind of the overhaul plan.

Netanyahu's office said the prime minister would receive the pacemaker at Israel's Sheba Hospital, where he was treated last week as well.

It gave few other details but quoted Netanyahu as saying, "The efforts to reach a wide agreement are continuing."