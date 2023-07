Understanding the latest investigations into Trump's role in January 6 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Andrew Weissmann, one of the lead prosecutors on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, about Special Counsel Jack Smith's ongoing investigations.

Law Understanding the latest investigations into Trump's role in January 6 Understanding the latest investigations into Trump's role in January 6 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Andrew Weissmann, one of the lead prosecutors on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, about Special Counsel Jack Smith's ongoing investigations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor