This alarm clock will wake you up with your worst fears An AI takeover, a deadly volcano eruption, or global warming — the Doomsday Alarm Clock lets you wake up to your innermost fears.

Games & Humor This alarm clock will wake you up with your worst fears This alarm clock will wake you up with your worst fears Audio will be available later today. An AI takeover, a deadly volcano eruption, or global warming — the Doomsday Alarm Clock lets you wake up to your innermost fears. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor