In India, a deep red drink is at the heart of summer In the streets of Delhi, India, a traditional summer drink quenches the thirst and the soul.

Asia In India, a deep red drink is at the heart of summer In India, a deep red drink is at the heart of summer Audio will be available later today. In the streets of Delhi, India, a traditional summer drink quenches the thirst and the soul. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor