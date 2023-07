If sunny beach reads aren't cutting it, add these thrillers to your summer book list NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Adrian McKinty, best-selling author of "The Chain" and "The Island," about some thrillers to add to your summer reading list.

Books If sunny beach reads aren't cutting it, add these thrillers to your summer book list If sunny beach reads aren't cutting it, add these thrillers to your summer book list Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Adrian McKinty, best-selling author of "The Chain" and "The Island," about some thrillers to add to your summer reading list. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor