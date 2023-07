A tale of 2 states' trans laws Families with trans children in states where gender-affirming care has been banned are deciding whether to uproot to states where care is protected. In those states, some doctors feel overwhelmed.

National A tale of 2 states' trans laws Listen · 14:17