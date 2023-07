Court to check if new congressional map in Alabama weakens the power of Black voters The legal fight continues over Alabama's congressional map. A federal court is set to check if a new map approved by the state's Republican-controlled Legislature weakens the power of Black voters.

The legal fight continues over Alabama's congressional map. A federal court is set to check if a new map approved by the state's Republican-controlled Legislature weakens the power of Black voters.