Set phasers to fun. A Star Trek musical episode is coming to Paramount Plus The Star Trek franchise has explored countless new worlds since its 1966 debut. But the oddest one yet might be coming. The show "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will have a musical episode next month.





Television Set phasers to fun. A Star Trek musical episode is coming to Paramount Plus Set phasers to fun. A Star Trek musical episode is coming to Paramount Plus Listen · 0:28 0:28 The Star Trek franchise has explored countless new worlds since its 1966 debut. But the oddest one yet might be coming. The show "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will have a musical episode next month.



Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor