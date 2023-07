It's already been a huge year for video games. Here are some of the blockbusters This has been one of the biggest years for video games in recent memory. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to gaming editor James Mastromarino about some of the blockbuster releases.

Gaming It's already been a huge year for video games. Here are some of the blockbusters It's already been a huge year for video games. Here are some of the blockbusters Audio will be available later today. This has been one of the biggest years for video games in recent memory. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to gaming editor James Mastromarino about some of the blockbuster releases. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor