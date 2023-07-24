A Wisconsin man has won the Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest

There's a new champion in the annual Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. After 11 tries, a Wisconsin man named Gerrit Marshall finally won — and on this 68th birthday, too!

There's a new champion in Key West's annual Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. Gerrit Marshall tried 10 times and failed, but "The Sun Also Rises." And like a bullfighter in a famous Hemingway story, he acted as if he was "The Undefeated." He won on the 11th try, defeating 140 other white-bearded men. Marshall was the one "For Whom The Bell Tolled (ph)." It happened on his 68th birthday, but do not call him "The Old Man And The Sea."

