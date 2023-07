A Wisconsin man has won the Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest There's a new champion in the annual Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. After 11 tries, a Wisconsin man named Gerrit Marshall finally won — and on this 68th birthday, too!

