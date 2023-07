Climate change is making it more difficult for Americans to get home insurance Home insurance is becoming more expensive and increasingly difficult to get in states that are on the front lines of climate change. And some of the potential solutions aren't politically popular.

Climate Climate change is making it more difficult for Americans to get home insurance Climate change is making it more difficult for Americans to get home insurance Listen · 4:33 4:33 Home insurance is becoming more expensive and increasingly difficult to get in states that are on the front lines of climate change. And some of the potential solutions aren't politically popular. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor