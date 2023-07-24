Up First briefing: State of the economy; a possible Trump indictment; difficult bosses

Today's top stories

What is going on with the economy? If you're confused, you're not alone — I am too. Economic forecasters are now more optimistic that the Federal Reserve can get inflation under control and avoid a recession. But we're not out of the woods yet. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates again this week, and a job market downturn is still possible, which could mean more layoffs. These are some key signs to look out for regarding the health of the U.S. economy.

Former President Donald Trump is anticipating a third indictment — this time related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

NPR's Carrie Johnson says on Up First that this indictment would, in some ways, be "the most serious criminal case against Trump." Charges could include conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and obstruction of Congress on Jan. 6. Johnson adds Trump made his legal problems "a centerpiece of his campaign," claiming he's been politically targeted.

As Trump waits for a decision on this potential indictment, he'll be preparing for the trial for the case related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, set for May 20, 2024. Here's what to know about this case.

House Republicans have advanced a package of bills that could reduce health insurance costs. But the cheaper costs could also undermine protections for patients under the Affordable Care Act. The CHOICE Arrangement Act would allow self-employed people and businesses to band together to buy large group plans. The plans are less expensive because they don't have to meet ACA standards, like covering hospitalization, prescription drugs, and mental health care.

Spanish residents woke up to an uncertain political future today. The weekend's national elections failed to produce a clear winner, as neither major party won enough support to form a government. Politicians must now wrangle a new deal, or a new vote will take place later this year.

Though the far-right Vox party didn't perform well, NPR's Miguel Macias reports that its "toxic" style, which tends to disregard facts, has "certainly changed the tone of political discourse in Spain.

Life advice

It's the start of another work week, and many of you may be walking into an environment where you don't get along with your boss. Career coach Brandon Johnson recently helped a Life Kit listener navigate a boss that won't stop talking about politics at work. His advice can be applied to many workplace conflicts:

Control what you can, like how much direct contact you have with the difficult person.

like how much direct contact you have with the difficult person. Request a meeting to discuss healthy workplace boundaries.

to discuss healthy workplace boundaries. Consider asking HR for help if the situation is impacting your work.

for help if the situation is impacting your work. Try to move the relationship toward being more generative rather than negative.

I'm really into

Even as an adult, former NPR intern Jamal Michel still finds value in his toys. He writes that toy photography allows him to tap into his inner child and examine unresolved traumas. His projects explore identity and Black representation while allowing him to hold on to the joys of youth.

3 things to know before you go

