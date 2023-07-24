Hubert Humphrey's Fight For Civil Rights : Fresh Air If you have any impression of LBJ Vice President Hubert Humphrey, it might be that of an establishment politician who defended an unpopular war in Vietnam and led the Democratic Party to defeat in 1968. But writer Samuel Freedman says the young Hubert Humphrey was a man of true principle and rare talent, fighting bigotry as mayor of Minneapolis, and waging a courageous battle to get the party to embrace civil rights. Freedman's book is Into the Bright Sunshine.



Fresh Air Hubert Humphrey's Fight For Civil Rights Hubert Humphrey's Fight For Civil Rights Listen · 46:32 46:32 If you have any impression of LBJ Vice President Hubert Humphrey, it might be that of an establishment politician who defended an unpopular war in Vietnam and led the Democratic Party to defeat in 1968. But writer Samuel Freedman says the young Hubert Humphrey was a man of true principle and rare talent, fighting bigotry as mayor of Minneapolis, and waging a courageous battle to get the party to embrace civil rights. Freedman's book is Into the Bright Sunshine.



John Powers reviews the new season of the Navajo police drama Dark Winds.