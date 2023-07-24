Best Of: Writers Colson Whitehead / S.A. Cosby : Fresh Air After writing two Pulitzer Prize-winning novels, The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead started writing crime novels set in Harlem. His new one, Crook Manifesto, is an entertaining read about crime at every level–from small-time crooks, to revolutionaries, cops, politicians and Harlem's elite.



Fresh Air Best Of: Writers Colson Whitehead / S.A. Cosby Best Of: Writers Colson Whitehead / S.A. Cosby Listen · 47:49 47:49 After writing two Pulitzer Prize-winning novels, The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead started writing crime novels set in Harlem. His new one, Crook Manifesto, is an entertaining read about crime at every level–from small-time crooks, to revolutionaries, cops, politicians and Harlem's elite.



Also, we hear from crime writer S. A. Cosby. His new novel, All the Sinners Bleed, is about the first Black Sheriff in a Southeast Virginia county who is trying to stop a serial killer. Cosby talks about his novel and growing up in the South, haunted by the confederacy.