The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Barbie'

The way to BarbieLand has been revealed. It's just a car, boat, bike, camper, and rocketship away. Oh, you can also get there via some neon rollerblades.

For this month's edition of the 1A Movie Club, we're seeing "Barbie." The film's star-studded cast includes Margot Robbie as stereotypical Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Kate McKinnon as weird Barbie, and Will Ferrell as the CEO of the Barbie toy company, Mattel — just to name a few. There's even a Barbie album with original songs from Lizzo, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Ryan Gosling.

The highly anticipated movie arrived in theaters this weekend. It promised to deliver for Barbie lovers and haters alike.

How did the iconic doll translate to the screen? Is it really for Barbie lovers and haters? How meaningful can a film get when a corporation is so involved?

Guest Host Celeste Headlee is joined by Lovia Gyarkye. She's an Arts and Culture Critic at The Hollywood Reporter. Film critic and Vice President of the 1A Movie Club John Horn also joins us, as well as author of "The Good, The Bad and The Barbie", Tanya Lee Stone.

