What protestors are saying of the new law reducing Israeli Supreme Court's oversight Thousands of Israelis are taking to the streets in violent protests with police after parliament eliminated a key power of the Supreme Court to oversee senior governmental appointments and policy.

Middle East What protestors are saying of the new law reducing Israeli Supreme Court's oversight What protestors are saying of the new law reducing Israeli Supreme Court's oversight Listen · 3:40 3:40 Thousands of Israelis are taking to the streets in violent protests with police after parliament eliminated a key power of the Supreme Court to oversee senior governmental appointments and policy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor