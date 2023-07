WeightWatchers and Noom to offer prescription weight loss drugs NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Fortune senior writer Maria Aspan about her reporting on WeightWatchers providing prescription weight loss drugs.

Health WeightWatchers and Noom to offer prescription weight loss drugs WeightWatchers and Noom to offer prescription weight loss drugs Listen · 4:32 4:32 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Fortune senior writer Maria Aspan about her reporting on WeightWatchers providing prescription weight loss drugs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor