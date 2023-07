More countries call for a moratorium on seabed mining A growing number of countries are calling to halt mining on the ocean floor. The topic will take center stage at thi annual assembly of the International Seabed Authority, which governs seabed mining.

Environment More countries call for a moratorium on seabed mining More countries call for a moratorium on seabed mining Listen · 4:11 4:11 A growing number of countries are calling to halt mining on the ocean floor. The topic will take center stage at thi annual assembly of the International Seabed Authority, which governs seabed mining. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor