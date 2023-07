Twitter's new logo is an X. Musk says it's part of the transition to everything app Twitter has ditched the bird logo for an X. Elon Musk says the change is a step toward turning the platform into an app that offers other services. It's a tall order considering Twitter's finances.

Technology Twitter's new logo is an X. Musk says it's part of the transition to everything app Twitter's new logo is an X. Musk says it's part of the transition to everything app Listen · 4:04 4:04 Twitter has ditched the bird logo for an X. Elon Musk says the change is a step toward turning the platform into an app that offers other services. It's a tall order considering Twitter's finances. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor