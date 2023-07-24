Accessibility links
Trader Joe's issues recalls for 2 types of cookies that could contain rocks The Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with certain October sell-by dates have been affected.

Business

Trader Joe's has issued recalls for 2 types of cookies that could contain rocks

Enlarge this image

Two types of Trader Joe's cookies with October sell-by dates — Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies — have been recalled. Here, people stand in line to enter a Trader Joe's grocery story in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020. Brynn Anderson/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Brynn Anderson/AP

Two types of Trader Joe's cookies with October sell-by dates — Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies — have been recalled. Here, people stand in line to enter a Trader Joe's grocery story in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Trader Joe's has issued recalls for two types of cookies it sells, as they could potentially have rocks in them, the grocery store chain said Friday.

A supplier for Trader Joe's alerted the company that the Almond Windmill Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, 2023, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, 2023, had been impacted.

Herbal supplement kratom targeted by lawsuits after a string of deaths

Health

Herbal supplement kratom targeted by lawsuits after a string of deaths

Trader Joe's said the potentially affected products have been removed from its shelves and destroyed, but people who may have previously obtained the products should discard them or return them to a Trader Joe's store for a full refund.