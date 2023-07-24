Boots Riley

Boots Riley is known nowadays for his work as a writer, but he's been making waves as an artist for years.

Boots was born into activism. His parents were both organizers, so he's been active in progressive politics before he was old enough to drive. That activism bled into his art.

In his early 20s, Boots started making music. He was the frontman and founder of the Coup, a fiercely political hip-hop group from the Bay Area.

But in recent years, Boots has made his way over to film-making.

In 2018, he wrote and directed his first ever feature film: Sorry To Bother You. If you saw it, you know it is hilarious and scary and insightful and generally very bonkers.

And then Boots had another idea. His new show I'm A Virgo takes the word bonkers to new heights, literally.

It's a story about a 13-ft-tall giant, a Black teenager living in the Bay Area. But the show's not about his super powers. It's about how he sees himself, and the little personal things about him like his star sign.

Jharrel Jerome stars as Cootie, the aforementioned 13-ft-tall giant. Cootie was born and raised in Oakland. First, crammed into a normal house with his aunt and uncle. Then, in a giant-sized shack out back. He never shows himself to the outside world.

When the show starts, Cootie turns 19. His family wants him to stay hidden, but he decides to go out into the world. What could go wrong?

I'm a Virgo is a great show, you should see it. But this isn't an interview about I'm a Virgo.

Boots Riley is a writer. And his union, the Writers Guild of America, has been on strike since May.

On Bullseye, we'll talk about what is at stake in the dispute between the WGA and the studio heads - represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Plus, we'll get into his early career as a rapper and his roots in activism.

Note: This interview was taped before SAG-AFTRA went on strike and in accordance with WGA press guidelines for striking guild members.