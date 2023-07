What's next for opposition to Israel judicial reform now that one measure has passed? NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Israeli protest leader Shikma Bressler about what's next for the opposition to judicial reform now that Israeli lawmakers have passed one measure.

Middle East What's next for opposition to Israel judicial reform now that one measure has passed? What's next for opposition to Israel judicial reform now that one measure has passed? Listen · 5:19 5:19 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Israeli protest leader Shikma Bressler about what's next for the opposition to judicial reform now that Israeli lawmakers have passed one measure. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor