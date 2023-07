Biden to designate a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother President Biden will designate a new national monument to honor Emmett Till, the Black teenager who was brutally killed in 1955. The monument will also pay tribute to his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

President Biden will designate a new national monument to honor Emmett Till, the Black teenager who was brutally killed in 1955. The monument will also pay tribute to his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.