Technology What Twitter's rebranding as X could mean for its value What Twitter's rebranding as X could mean for its value Listen · 3:57 3:57 Twitter's been going through an especially rough patch lately. But its brand and tweets are well known. Giving those up as the company transitions to X could be an expensive loss of brand value.