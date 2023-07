What Twitter's rebranding as X could mean for its value Twitter's been going through an especially rough patch lately. But its brand and tweets are well known. Giving those up as the company transitions to X could be an expensive loss of brand value.

Technology What Twitter's rebranding as X could mean for its value What Twitter's rebranding as X could mean for its value Audio will be available later today. Twitter's been going through an especially rough patch lately. But its brand and tweets are well known. Giving those up as the company transitions to X could be an expensive loss of brand value. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor