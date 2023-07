A jump in robberies of USPS carriers is prompting agency to expand safety measures Attacks against postal carriers are up, and so is mail theft. The U.S. Postal Service is expanding safety measures, but do they go far enough?

National A jump in robberies of USPS carriers is prompting agency to expand safety measures A jump in robberies of USPS carriers is prompting agency to expand safety measures Listen · 3:48 3:48 Attacks against postal carriers are up, and so is mail theft. The U.S. Postal Service is expanding safety measures, but do they go far enough? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor