A new study looks at the role climate change is playing in current heat waves A new study looks at the role climate change has had globally in this summer's heat waves that have scorched much of the southern U.S., Europe and India.

Climate A new study looks at the role climate change is playing in current heat waves A new study looks at the role climate change is playing in current heat waves Audio will be available later today. A new study looks at the role climate change has had globally in this summer's heat waves that have scorched much of the southern U.S., Europe and India. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor