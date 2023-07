What will Twitter be named in Japan, since 'X Japan' is already taken by a rock band? What will Twitter Japan be called now that the parent company is called X? Yoshiki, leader of the band X Japan, say the name is trademarked. Some suggest "X Nippon" — the Japanese name for Japan.

