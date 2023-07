Debt and lawsuits are piling up around China's railway project in Malaysia China's global building spree – the Belt and Road Initiative – allows Beijing to build infrastructure across the world and exert its political influence. But things don't always go well on the ground.

Asia Debt and lawsuits are piling up around China's railway project in Malaysia Debt and lawsuits are piling up around China's railway project in Malaysia Listen · 4:25 4:25 China's global building spree – the Belt and Road Initiative – allows Beijing to build infrastructure across the world and exert its political influence. But things don't always go well on the ground. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor