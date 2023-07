Actors Steve Buscemi, Christian Slater and others spoke at upbeat NYC SAG-AFTRA rally The SAG-AFTRA union received a boost of star power for its ongoing actors' strike. A rally in New York's Times Square featured speakers like Christian Slater, Steve Buscemi and Christine Baranski.

National Actors Steve Buscemi, Christian Slater and others spoke at upbeat NYC SAG-AFTRA rally Actors Steve Buscemi, Christian Slater and others spoke at upbeat NYC SAG-AFTRA rally Listen · 2:42 2:42 The SAG-AFTRA union received a boost of star power for its ongoing actors' strike. A rally in New York's Times Square featured speakers like Christian Slater, Steve Buscemi and Christine Baranski. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor