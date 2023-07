Judge blocks Biden rule that discouraged asylum seekers from illegal border crossings A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration's new rules for asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. But the judge also put his ruling on hold, giving the administration a chance to appeal.

Law