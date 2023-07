Top recruit Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, recovering after cardiac arrest scare NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Matt Zemek, editor for Trojans Wire, about the cardiac arrest scare of top USC basketball prospect, Bronny James.

Sports Top recruit Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, recovering after cardiac arrest scare Top recruit Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, recovering after cardiac arrest scare Listen · 4:42 4:42 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Matt Zemek, editor for Trojans Wire, about the cardiac arrest scare of top USC basketball prospect, Bronny James. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor