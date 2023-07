Department of Education launches investigation into Harvard legacy admissions Legacy admissions give an advantage to college applicants whose parents are alumni. Now, the Education Department has launched a civil rights investigation into Harvard's legacy admissions practices.

Education Department of Education launches investigation into Harvard legacy admissions Legacy admissions give an advantage to college applicants whose parents are alumni. Now, the Education Department has launched a civil rights investigation into Harvard's legacy admissions practices.