'Oksoberfest,' a booze-free version of Oktoberfest, is coming to Chicago

Oktoberfest is getting an alcohol-free treatment this fall. Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo is hosting the boozeless variation of the Bavarian tradition and calling it Oksoberfest. Get it? The festival will have non-alcoholic beers, mocktails, live polka music and games. Chicago AF, the event organizer, says being sober doesn't mean you can't have fun. The theme could even work for other holidays - Cinco de Dry-o (ph), anyone?

