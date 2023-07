Panel: Government interference made solving disappearance of 43 in Mexico impossible An independent investigation into one of Mexico's most notorious human rights scandals - the disappearance of 43 student teachers in 2014 - ends in frustration after years of obstruction.

Latin America Panel: Government interference made solving disappearance of 43 in Mexico impossible Panel: Government interference made solving disappearance of 43 in Mexico impossible Listen · 2:32 2:32 An independent investigation into one of Mexico's most notorious human rights scandals - the disappearance of 43 student teachers in 2014 - ends in frustration after years of obstruction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor