Europe After 100 years, Paris says it will again allow swimming in the River Seine After 100 years, Paris says it will again allow swimming in the River Seine Listen · 0:27 0:27 Paris officials would have stopped you from swimming in the Seine because they said it was too dirty. In 2025, folks will be able to swim at three places, due to a $1.6 billion restoration project.